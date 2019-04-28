|
Helga A. Jackson
Tallahassee - Helga A. Jackson, 63 from Germany passed away at CRMC on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving and caring husband Morris M. Jackson of Tallahassee, FL. One brother Hermann Muller one Sister Heidi Skuban of Geretsried, Germany. Two Brother in laws Leroy (Gwen) Jackson, Davie, FL. Burt Jackson, Tallahassee, FL. Sister in law Gladys Jackson, Tallahassee, Fl. A host of nieces and nephews, co-workers, and patrons at the Leroy Collins Public Library. Helga was born on February 6, 1956 in Kronach, Germany. She befriends a young US solider stationed in Germany in 1978. They were married in 1981 in Bad Tolz, Germany. Her favorite activities were taking in stray cats, gardening, decorating, taking long walks, and traveling with her husband. She was the manager of the Friends Gift Shop in the Leroy Collins Public Library for many years. Her beautiful smile and personality will be solely missed. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Service is entrusted to Fairchild Funeral Home (850-386-8686).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019