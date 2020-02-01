|
Henry C. "Harry" Bosman
The family of Henry C. "Harry" Bosman is sad to announce his passing on January 28, 2020. Harry was a lover of all things "forgotten coast", politics, history, beer, the Florida Gators and his family and friends. He accomplished so much in his 70 years, supporting political campaigns and local nonprofits, raising two fine sons, researching his books, honoring his parents and enjoying life.
Harry was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Cornell Henry M. "Hank" and Isabelle Cheney Bosman. He attended Valley Forge Military Academy, Santa Fe Community College, was a Blue Key member of his alma mater, University of Florida, and did post graduate work at Kent State. Harry retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture after a long and distinguished career and was the proud owner of The UPS Store in south Tallahassee.
His spirit will be carried on by his sons David S. Bosman and Jacob "Jake" Bosman and by the love of his life and partner Jayne Todd and her daughter Shannon Todd. Harry will be remembered by his brother Robert Bosman "Linda Chugh", his nieces Rima Bosman and Bonnie Hall, Maxine Sunnenshcein and a host of friends who considered him family.
A service of remembrance and reception will be held at The Elks Lodge, 276 N. Magnolia Street Tallahassee, FL 32301 on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Saint Marks Wildlife Refuge Lighthouse Fund, where Harry recently became a volunteer tour guide. Www.stmarksrefuge.org/donate.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020