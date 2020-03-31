|
|
Henry Cofield Sr.
Tallahassee - Henry Cofield Jr. 84, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lake Hall Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Henry Cofield, Jr. (Lucille), Yvonne Cofield Swatts (Willie), Lilbert Cofield and Mary Jane Guyton (Michael); two sisters, Lida Cofield and Georgia Henry-Frazier (Lucius), four brothers, Junious Cofield (Betty), Reverend George Cofield (Louise), Tommie Cofield (Ann) and Sidney Gilliam (Susie); 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great, great-grand and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020