Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Hall Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Cofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Cofield Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Cofield Sr. Obituary
Henry Cofield Sr.

Tallahassee - Henry Cofield Jr. 84, died Friday, March 27, 2020.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Lake Hall Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Henry Cofield, Jr. (Lucille), Yvonne Cofield Swatts (Willie), Lilbert Cofield and Mary Jane Guyton (Michael); two sisters, Lida Cofield and Georgia Henry-Frazier (Lucius), four brothers, Junious Cofield (Betty), Reverend George Cofield (Louise), Tommie Cofield (Ann) and Sidney Gilliam (Susie); 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great, great-grand and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -