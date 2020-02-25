|
Henry Crill Merryday Jr.
Tallahassee - Henry Crill Merryday Jr., 93, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully at 2/23/20, following a brief illness. Born in Madison, April 1926, to Henry Crill Merryday Sr and Anne Dunbar Beggs, he graduated from Madison High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy being assigned to the oil tanker U.S.S. Chemung which served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters during WWII.
Crill attended University of Florida to study accounting but left in his 3rd year to attend the Cincinnati College of Embalming. After being certified as a licensed funeral director by the State of FL he went to work helping his uncle run the family business, T.J. Beggs Funeral Home in Madison.
He met and married the new high school science teacher, Danatta E. Jones beginning the love story that lasted over 59 years before her death. The Merryday's life revolved around family, church, and helping friends and strangers who were fortunate enough to know them.
After the funeral business Crill went to work for the State of FL auditing companies in Illinois who were doing business in Florida. They returned to Florida in 1959 settling in Tallahassee where Crill began a career as salesman for Robinson Business Forms. The company merged with Lewis Business forms, where he eventually retired as regional sales manager.
The Merrydays have been members of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church for 60 years, and longtime members of the Ed Wynn Sunday School Class. Crill and Danatta served in nearly every church position available and were especially known for welcoming visitors and new members.
Crill's sons joined Boy Scout Troop 115 at St. Paul's, so he revived his scout career that got cut short when his scoutmaster had been drafted in WWII. He served as scoutmaster as well as numerous positions in the Suwannee River Area Council and the Order of the Arrow. For his service he was presented the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, but he was most proud of the Eagle badges earned by his 2 sons and 3 grandsons.
Crill enjoyed fishing, playing golf, annual beach trips, gardening and checking daily stock reports but his passion was helping others. He and Danatta were the rock of the family, served their church, the community, neighbors, or anyone who needed anything. They were a team of service. Now he has laid down his earthly cares and joined her in heaven. We will miss you but rejoice at your reunion!
He is survived by his children: Dana (Amy) Merryday, Crill (Jill) Merryday III and Glenn (Marvin) Powell; grandchildren: Audrey (Wayne) Haas, Emily (Brent) Philpot, Justin (Samantha) Powell, Jordan (Grace) Powell, Clint (Catherine) Powell, Ben (Maggie) Merryday, Henry and Hugh Merryday and 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial will be held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 N Meridian Road, Tallahassee, Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00. Visitation at 10:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Florida Methodist Madison Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 38, Pinetta, FL 32350. Arrangements guided by Begg's Funeral Home (850) 942-2929.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020