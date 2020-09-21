Henry "Hank" Eugene Henricks
Tallahassee - Hank was born September 29, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward Marshall and Dorothy Collins Henricks. He passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020, at the age of 77, in Tallahassee, Florida, where he had made his home since 1976.
Hank graduated from Male High School, Louisville, Kentucky in 1960, then attended the University of Louisville until enlisting in the military in 1964. The son of a decorated Marine, he proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medical laboratory technician until his honorable discharge in 1967.
Hank enjoyed a long, impactful career with Florida State University where he oversaw the Bioanalytical Synthesis Services (BASS) Laboratory within the Department of Chemistry. For twenty-eight years he coordinated the processing and synthesizing of DNA and peptides for numerous researchers at FSU and other universities across the country.
Outside of his children and grandchildren, his next greatest passion was, without a doubt, bass fishing. He had skills and knowledge of the sport like no other, and he delighted in teaching others. When he was no longer able to get out on the water, he enjoyed reading, genealogy, studying military history and helping others whenever the opportunity presented. One of his most cherished pastimes was connecting with and visiting retired Marines who had served alongside his father at the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Hank had a strong faith in the Lord and looked forward to being reunited with his parents and his only brother, Edward Henricks, all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his children, son, Brendan Shane Henricks (Angie) and daughter, Shana Henricks Lasseter (Lee); grandsons Spencer Shane Henricks, Jared Kenneth Henricks and Marshall Carlisle Lasseter; Goddaughters, Lilly Hurt Lewis and Samantha Hurt Buckley, and numerous, very special lifelong friends.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Tamesha Graham, owner, Love and Care Senior Companion Services, and each of her team members who so lovingly cared for Hank in his home over the last few years.
A memorial service celebrating Hank's life will be at 11:00AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church. The inurnment with military honors will follow at 1:00PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
(https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
).
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Henricks family with their arrangements.