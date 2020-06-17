Henry Gallon, Sr.Tallahassee, FL - Henry Gallon, Sr., 83, of Tallahassee and formerly of Miami, passed on Monday, June 8, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (today) at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Gallon family. Born in Monticello, Mr. Gallon was a U. S. Navy veteran and a retired truck driver for the U. S. Postal Service. He had been an active member (cook) at Adams-Smith Tabernacle AME Church in Warner Robins, GA. Cherishing precious memories are his daughters: Arlene Sanders, May Frances and Michelle Bailey, Annette (Julie) Bailey-Steeno, May (Clemon) Chester and Cecelia (Bobby) Gamble; sons: Michael (Lelia), Jesse (Wendy), Donald (Veverly), Charles and Anthony (Buffy) Bailey, David Baker and Henry (Latrice) Gallon, Jr.; 42 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Gallon; and numerous other relatives and friends.