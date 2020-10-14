Henry Jefferson Davis, Jr., Rear Admiral, USN (ret.)



Quincy/Tallahassee - Henry Jefferson Davis, Jr., Rear Admiral, USN (ret.), died October 12, 2020. A fifth generation Gadsden Countian, he resided in Westminster Oaks, Tallahassee.



The son of H.J. Davis and Sara Jewell Davis of Quincy, Jeff and his predeceased wife, Emily Ernestine Hunt (Tully) of Okeechobee, FL, were parents of four adoring children: Frances Cornelia Wallington of Greer, SC, Jessica Leigh Coughlin, Derwood, MD, H. Jefferson Davis V, Quincy, and George Walton Davis II, Sacramento, CA. He was brother of Mary Wood (Woodie) Dyer, Young Harris, GA and the late Sara Margaret Martin, Quincy. He was grandfather of eight grandchildren, and also had seven great-grandchildren.



Jeff was a graduate of Gadsden Co. High School, Quincy. He attended the University of Florida, Florida State University, the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, and the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA. He held a B.S. degree in Mathematics and an M.S. degree in Electronics Engineering.



Following early sea service, the Navy assigned him to duties in the field of cryptology - communications security and signals intelligence (today's cyber warfare). This subsequently became his specialty. Aside from the Naval Security Station and the Pentagon in the Washington DC area, most of his work was in the Pacific.



During the Korean, Viet Nam, and cold wars, his assignments included Wahiawa (Oahu), Hawaii; Kamiseya, Japan; and San Miguel, Philippines. On the Atlantic, he was Commanding Officer of the US Naval Security Group Activity, Winter Harbor, ME.



For 4 years, he was Director, Naval Security Group Pacific and Assistant Chief of Staff (Cryptology) to the Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Fleet. He was also Officer in Charge, Naval Security Group Detachment, Pearl Harbor, for cryptologic manning and equipping deployments.



At the Naval Security Group headquarters, Washington DC, he was Director of Cryptographic Equipment for the Navy and Marine Corps.



Moving from naval to joint military and national cryptography, he was Cryptologic Advisor to the Commander in Chief US Pacific forces and was Director, National Security Agency (NSA) Pacific. He also served as staff assistant for cryptology in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



At NSA headquarters, Ft. Meade, MD, he was Assistant Director NSA for cryptologic plans and resources, developing the national cryptologic budget. In that role, he was senior US representative to NATO, coordinating allied cryptologic activities and systems development.



RADM Davis completed active duty with three years of service as Deputy Director (Operations) National Security Agency.



Upon retirement, Jeff provided communication security consultation for industry and government. With the Florida Information Resource Commission, he developed policy and standards for the state's communication and data security, which were approved by the Governor and cabinet and reside in FL statutes.



He served 10 years as member of the Gadsden County School Board and was one of the founders and trustees of both the Quincy Music Theater and the Gadsden Arts Center. He was trustee of the Baptist College of Florida and a member of the Quincy-Gadsden Airport Authority.



Before and following thirteen church memberships in conjunction with naval assignments and local communities, his principal church is First Baptist Quincy, where he has served many years as deacon and Sunday school teacher.



Funeral service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 210 W. Washington St., Quincy, Florida, 32351.



A private military interment will be held following the service.



Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse:



By Mail. Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 Check: On memo line, please write: in memory of H J Davis, Jr, "OHOP" By Phone. #800-528-1980 Credit or Debit Card, in memory of H J Davis, Jr, "OHOP "



"OHOP" stands for "Operation Heal Our Patriots."



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store