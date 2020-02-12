Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Henry Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Henry Jones Obituary
Reverend Henry Jones

Tallahassee, FL - Reverend Henry Jones, 80, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee 850-942-1950. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he worked for Chrysler Motors in Detroit, Michigan for 32+ years and retired in 2000. Cherishing precious memories are the love of his life, his wife, Loretta Jones; children, Erica (David) Robert, Belinda (David) Cowell, Karla (Lewis) Montgomery, Omega (Carlos) Daniels, Yvette and Taleka Jones, Darren Hayes and Nicole Morrisette; sisters, Cynthia Williams and Paula Pearson; brother, Samuel Jones; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of godchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -