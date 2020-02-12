|
Reverend Henry Jones
Tallahassee, FL - Reverend Henry Jones, 80, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee 850-942-1950. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he worked for Chrysler Motors in Detroit, Michigan for 32+ years and retired in 2000. Cherishing precious memories are the love of his life, his wife, Loretta Jones; children, Erica (David) Robert, Belinda (David) Cowell, Karla (Lewis) Montgomery, Omega (Carlos) Daniels, Yvette and Taleka Jones, Darren Hayes and Nicole Morrisette; sisters, Cynthia Williams and Paula Pearson; brother, Samuel Jones; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of godchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020