Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Glee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry L. Glee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry L. Glee Obituary
Henry L. Glee

Miami, FL - Henry Lawrence Glee, 89, of Miami, FL passed on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem M. B. Church, Madison, FL, with burial in the Church Cemetery. A Madison County native, Mr. Glee was a Korean War Army Veteran and longtime Miami resident. Survivors include his wife, Ann Robinson Glee; children, Joe Ann (Henry), Cynthia (Herman), Stanley (Barbara), Barbara, Janet, Shelia, Cassandra and May Susan; 20 grands; 25 great-grands and 4 great-great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -