Henry L. Glee
Miami, FL - Henry Lawrence Glee, 89, of Miami, FL passed on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem M. B. Church, Madison, FL, with burial in the Church Cemetery. A Madison County native, Mr. Glee was a Korean War Army Veteran and longtime Miami resident. Survivors include his wife, Ann Robinson Glee; children, Joe Ann (Henry), Cynthia (Herman), Stanley (Barbara), Barbara, Janet, Shelia, Cassandra and May Susan; 20 grands; 25 great-grands and 4 great-great grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020