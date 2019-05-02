|
Henry Lamb, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Henry Lamb, Sr., 77, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove No. 2 P.B. Church, with burial in Rock Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Before retiring, Mr. Lamb had worked on the Farm at FAMU for over 37 years. He was a steward at Mt. Pisgah AME Church and a die-hard Rattler fan. Treasuring precious memories are his loving wife, Inell Francis Lamb; sons, Bobby Thomas, Henry P. Lamb and Timothy (Tara) Lamb; daughter, Nioka L. (Anthony) Smiley; brothers, Tommy (Lillie), Roosevelt (Brenda) and Reverend Charlie (Queen) Lamb, Jr.; sisters, Annie Mae Woody and Minister Earnestine Hampton; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019