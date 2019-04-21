|
Henry Nicholas Johnson, 18, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. Henry loved video games, exotic cars, and sports. He followed professional and college football, focusing on his favorite teams, the New Orleans Saints and the Florida State Seminoles. Henry was proud of his acceptance into Florida State University's Class of 2023 and planned to pursue a degree in History and Computer Graphics/Web Design.
Henry was well-travelled, having visited 35 states and in excess of 20 national parks, including the Smoky Mountains, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns, and White Sands. In the Summer of 2015, Make-A-Wish sent Henry and his whole family to Italy where he toured the Ferrari, Maserati, and Lamborghini factories, as well as Venice, Bologna, Florence, and Rome. His culinary preferences included sweet tea, Starbucks iced coffee, Yoo-hoos, pizza, lasagna, and sandwiches, especially Chick-Fil-A and Boar's Head turkey. Most of all, Henry loved learning new things and spending time with his many friends and family members.
Henry is survived by his parents, A. Dean and Caroline Johnson; and his four siblings: Meredith (20), Thomas (15), Jack (12), and Madeleine (9), all of Tallahassee, Florida. He also leaves behind his beloved Grammy, Linda Gessner of Tallahassee, Florida; his wonderful Papaw, Phillip Johnson of Muncie, Indiana; and a host of other loving relatives. His best friend and service dog, Jake, also survives him. Henry had many wonderful friends, teachers, and longtime aides, including Kim Beatty, Terrance Williams, and Lisa Scott. He was looking forward to graduating from Lawton Chiles High School with the Class of 2019.
Henry had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, but he did not allow it to define him or dictate his life. He was born two days before Christmas and was a gift to us all. Henry's family is grateful to his many dedicated and compassionate healthcare providers, including Dr. Brenda Wong, Dr. Thomas A. Zorn, Dr. Larry Deeb, and Dr. William T. Kepper.
A celebration of Henry's life will take place Tuesday, April 23 at Culley's MeadowWood, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida, 32312, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., service from 2-3 p.m., and graveside at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Team Joseph, Canine Assistants, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, all of which played significant parts in the care and welfare of Henry during his short, well-lived life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019