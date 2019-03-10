|
Henry Simpson Holley
Quincy - Henry Simpson Holley, 88, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Henry Holley was born in Live Oak, Florida, but Quincy, Florida was the place he always called home. He joined the United States Navy in 1948 and served his country honorably as a member of the Seabees. Henry was discharged from the Navy in 1952. He married the love of his life, Opal Batchelor, and began studying at Florida State University where he graduated in 1955. Henry and Opal had three children. As a Sears Roebuck & Co. family, they lived in Quincy FL, Greenwood SC, Atlanta GA, Chicago IL, and back to Atlanta. Henry and Opal returned to Quincy after Henry retired from Sears in 1987. Henry loved his family, and he loved his university. By the example he set, he made sure his children had a strong work ethic, and he made sure they all looked forward to September and FSU football. He loved Lake Talquin, where he and Opal watched the sunsets over the lake every afternoon after he retired. He loved the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf Coast, especially Mexico Beach, and was devastated by the destruction there in 2018. He always ate like a bird, but he loved shrimp and was willing to pay his children to peel boiled shrimp for him so he could enjoy as many as possible. Henry loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was so proud as each one of them achieved different milestones. After Opal died, Henry moved to Tallahassee. He was so fortunate to have wonderful, loving friends and neighbors. And, his family is so grateful for their continued presence and prayers throughout his battle with lung cancer. Henry moved to Corpus Christi TX to be with family as he recovered from his illness, and it is in Texas, a long way from home, that he breathed his last breath. Henry will be missed by many. He is survived by his brother, Robert S. Holley of Jacksonville FL; his oldest daughter and her husband Susan Holley and Rene Trevino of Corpus Christi TX; his middle daughter Dee Holley Hickman of Little Rock AR; his son Stephen Batchelor Holley of Meridian GA; six grandchildren, Stephanie Duran (and her husband David) of Portland TX; Patrick Griffin of Corpus Christi TX; Holley McCain (and her husband Charlie) of Little Rock AR; Jay Hickman (and his wife Kristen) of Harrison AR; Matt Holley (and his wife Courtney) of Adel GA; and Catherine Holley Tucker of Meridian GA; twelve great-grandchildren, Kia Duran of Austin TX, Claire and Nick Duran of Portland TX; Evan and Killian Griffin of Corpus Christi TX; Henry McCain of Little Rock AR; Bazze and Liz Hickman of Harrison AR; Harris, Alenea, and Patten Holley of Adel GA; and, Finn Tucker of Meridian GA. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Viera Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their care and kindness during Henry's final days. The children of Henry Holley would also like to thank four very special ladies, Pat Anderson of Quincy, Bridget Chandler of Tallahassee, Iris McMillan of Tallahassee, and Janice Butler of Quincy. We will always love you for the love you showed our daddy. The family asks that memorials in Henry's name be made to the in Tallahassee or in Corpus Christi TX, Big Bend Hospice in Quincy, or Seminole Boosters/Florida State Athletics in Tallahassee. The family will gather in Corpus Christi at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery later in the month to pay tribute to Henry and his service to the United States, and they will later in the year be in Quincy to memorialize his life with his family and friends back home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019