Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle MB Church
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Havana - Deacon Henry Willie McGill, 87, transitioned Tues. Mar. 19 in Havana. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 30 at Tabernacle MB Church with burial Mon. April 1 at 11am at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Dec. McGill will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 29 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. the Knights of Pythias will have last rites from 7:30-8:30pm. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife & care provider: Gwendolyn Shirley McGill; children: Jerome McGill (Nora), Glenda Ellison (Bobby), Ceceilia Moore (Bruce), Anthony McGill (Loretta), Elder Gerald McGill; (9) grand children; (10) great grand children, (3) great, great grandchildren; sister: Gladys Arnold (Alfred),(3) Goddaughters; (4) sister in laws, (1) brother in law; a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother: William "Bill" McGill
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
