Henry W. McGill
Havana - Deacon Henry Willie McGill, 87, transitioned Tues. Mar. 19 in Havana. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Mar. 30 at Tabernacle MB Church with burial Mon. April 1 at 11am at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Dec. McGill will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. Mar. 29 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. the Knights of Pythias will have last rites from 7:30-8:30pm. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife & care provider: Gwendolyn Shirley McGill; children: Jerome McGill (Nora), Glenda Ellison (Bobby), Ceceilia Moore (Bruce), Anthony McGill (Loretta), Elder Gerald McGill; (9) grand children; (10) great grand children, (3) great, great grandchildren; sister: Gladys Arnold (Alfred),(3) Goddaughters; (4) sister in laws, (1) brother in law; a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother: William "Bill" McGill
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019