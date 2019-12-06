|
Henry Wayne McClellan
Thomasville - Henry Wayne McClellan, 72, of Thomasville, GA, passed away at his home on December 5, 2019. He was born in Clarksville, FL, November 21, 1947 to Rivers W. "Doc" and Verna Dawson McClellan. He married Moiya Baggett on December 31, 2004, at Mexico Beach, FL. Henry attended schools in Blountstown and Quincy, and graduated from Tallahassee Community College. He served in the U. S. Marines in Viet Nam as Tank Commander and returned home a Wounded Warrior. He was retired from U. S. Postal Service in Tallahassee. Henry was an avid FSU fan and loved fishing with his wife at their place on the St. Johns River in Georgetown, FL. He also loved the catering events he did with his "Big Grill" and he met Moiya at one of these events.
He is survived by his wife, Moiya, a son, Derrick McClellan, daughters, Darrell Cain and Carla McClellan, brothers, Charles (Barbara) McClellan and Mark (Melanie) McClellan, sisters, Kay (Kenneth) Whiddon and Patsy (David) Harrell, and sisters-in-law, Julia (Ronnie) Culpepper and Kate Noury. He is also survived by his uncle, W.O. Whittle, aunts, Betty Nell Butler and Cleo (Freeman) Allen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Service will be Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with USMC Honors. As per Henry's wishes, some of his ashes will be spread in the St. Johns river at Georgetown.
There's a party over the hill and Henry has gone to check it out!
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019