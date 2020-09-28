Herb GoldTallahassee - Herb Gold, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. European travels and friendships were a cherished memory. In the Eighties, after working at his New York antiques store, he moved to the quiet tranquility of Vermont.Herb was very proud of his Brooklyn origins, and of his time in Manhattan living in a penthouse apartment close to Columbus Circle. He enjoyed watching his Yankees, as well as a good tennis match.Herb will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, Elvie Rubio, and his son, Daniel Gold (Andra Vilcea).