Herbert L. Daugherty
Tallahassee - Herbert Louis Daugherty, 69, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
A son of the late Lucious and Doris Matthews Daugherty, he was born in Tallahassee on April 9, 1951. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps for ten years, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he went to work and retired from the City of Tallahassee as a Senior Gas Measurement Technician. He enjoyed fishing, photography and was a member of Bible Believers Fellowship.
He is survived by his children, Brittany Daugherty (Codie Fischer), Chrystal Daugherty and William Daugherty; granddaughter, Natali Fischer; siblings, Larry Daugherty (Janice) and Ina Fay Daugherty; and a lifelong friend, Philip Adams.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. The funeral will be livestreamed and the online guestbook can be found at www.abbeyfh.com
.