Herbert Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte
Tallahassee - Herbert Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte was born June 1, 1933, in an upstairs bedroom of his grandmother's house in Tallahassee, on a site where the New Capitol now stands. Sandy spent long, happy years in other places - Chattahoochee; Sewanee, Tennessee; at sea on Navy ships; London, England; Gainesville; and Miami - and left his mark on the wider world. But he always returned to the town where he was born. Sandy's death on May 20 came as he was heading home from Jacksonville, where he underwent knee-replacement surgery several weeks earlier. We soon will say goodbye to him in Tallahassee.
Sandy's survivors include his wife of thirty years, Patsy Palmer; daughter and son-in-law Gabrielle D'Alemberte and Matthew Grayson, of Miami and Charleston, S.C.; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Alysia D'Alemberte, of Miami; four grandchildren, Willoughby D'Alemberte-Powell and Sears, Whitfield, and Parker D'Alemberte, all of Miami; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Jean D'Alemberte, of Chattahoochee; niece Trelles D'Alemberte and her husband, Clay Roberts, of Tallahassee; cousins and great-nephews; and countless friends, colleagues, and former students. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Willoughby D'Alemberte and Eleanor Whitfield D'Alemberte, and a grandson, Alexander D'Alemberte.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the D'Alemberte Rotunda at the Florida State University College of Law. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall in the Westcott Building on the FSU campus, followed by a reception in the building. The University will webcast the memorial service live at wfsu.org/dalemberte, and a recording of the ceremony can be watched later through the same link.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions to the Talbot "Sandy" D'Alemberte Law and Human Rights Fund at the FSU Foundation. The fund will be used to support the FSU College of Law and the FSU Center for the Advancement of Human Rights. Gifts can be made online through the FSU Foundation website (to Fund F08786), or by check. Please make your check payable to "FSU Foundation," note [Sandy D'Alemberte F08786] in the memo line, and mail it to: Florida State University Foundation, 325 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida 32301-1403.
Sandy left the world a better place, in ways big and small, yet always wanted to do more. He dedicated himself to the pursuit of justice, and was still practicing law the last week of his life. Although he lived in great pain, he spoke softly and smiled broadly. His default settings were joy, kindness, curiosity, creativity, and fearlessness. He loved us deeply. We will miss him.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com or 850-385-2193) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from June 1 to June 5, 2019