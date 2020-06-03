Herman Brantley Humphrey Jr.Tallahassee - On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Herman Brantley Humphrey Jr., loving husband and father passed away at age 72.Brantley was born February 24, 1948 in Madison, FL to Herman B. and Ada Harris Humphrey. Brantley was a proud Navy Veteran. He married Pamela Folsom Humphrey on August 6, 1971. Brantley and Pamela raised two children Breckan and Shane Humphrey. He worked for Centurylink as a computer technician for 43 years.Brantley had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an avid music lover. Especially music composed by George Jones and the Righteous Brothers. He was known for his quick wit, straight to the point personality, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.Brantley was preceded in death by his father Herman B. Humphrey, his mother Ada Harris Humphrey and his sister Elizabeth Cothron.He is survived by his wife Pamela, his two children, Breckan and husband Josh Gregory and Shane and wife Liz Humphrey, three grandchildren, Colton Gregory, John and Brynn Humphrey, and many nieces and nephews.Brantley's ashes will be laid to rest next to his Mama Ada in Lee Cemetery in Madison county at a later time.