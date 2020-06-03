Herman Brantley Humphrey Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Brantley Humphrey Jr.

Tallahassee - On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Herman Brantley Humphrey Jr., loving husband and father passed away at age 72.

Brantley was born February 24, 1948 in Madison, FL to Herman B. and Ada Harris Humphrey. Brantley was a proud Navy Veteran. He married Pamela Folsom Humphrey on August 6, 1971. Brantley and Pamela raised two children Breckan and Shane Humphrey. He worked for Centurylink as a computer technician for 43 years.

Brantley had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and was an avid music lover. Especially music composed by George Jones and the Righteous Brothers. He was known for his quick wit, straight to the point personality, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Brantley was preceded in death by his father Herman B. Humphrey, his mother Ada Harris Humphrey and his sister Elizabeth Cothron.

He is survived by his wife Pamela, his two children, Breckan and husband Josh Gregory and Shane and wife Liz Humphrey, three grandchildren, Colton Gregory, John and Brynn Humphrey, and many nieces and nephews.

Brantley's ashes will be laid to rest next to his Mama Ada in Lee Cemetery in Madison county at a later time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved