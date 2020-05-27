|
|
Hirrie Robinson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Hirrie Robinson, Jr., 42, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Quincy, FL native, Hirrie was a mover for the Two Men and A Truck Company and an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcie Burns Robinson; stepfather, Morgan Neal; daughter, LaKirrie Robinson; sons, Jamiriquan (Jasmine) and Jakori Robinson; brother, James Walker; sisters: Cathy Robinson (Joe) Denson, Wendy and Cassandra Walker, Sheila Robinson-Jones, Lashonda Parks, Natasha Robinson and Shantorria (Kendrick) Neal; 3 grandchildren, Jae'Den Calloway, C'Riyah Price and Ava Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020