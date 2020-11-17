Holly K. FreemanTallahassee, FL - Holly Knight Freeman, 74, of Tallahassee, FL passed Friday, November 13, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Midway Community Association Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Midway native, Holly had been a chef and fertilizer plant associate. He is survived by his wife, Katie Florida Freeman; son, Todd Freeman; siblings: Robbie, Curbert, Orlander Jr., Kenneth and David (Dorothy) Freeman; Rosa Reed, Winifred (Thomas) Maddox, Mary (Anthony) Brunson, Katuria Richardson, Jennifer (Tommy) Gurley, Toni (Carlos) Lowe and Sanquilla (James) Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. Holly's parents, Orlander Sr. and Julia Williams Freeman and his daughter, Teresa and siblings, Alonzo, Henry and Fannie "Pat" all preceded him in death.