|
|
Homer J. James
Greenville, FL - Ms. Homer Jean James, 75, of Greenville, FL passed on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery, both in Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Chapel. Ms. James was a 1961 graduate of Greenville Training School and a member of Allen Chapel. She had worked at Brynwood Nursing Center, Florida Plywood and Lake Park of Madison Nursing Home. Cherishing her love are her sons: Michael Blue, Ronald James and Anthony Arnold; daughters: Marcia Bellamy, Tywana Arnold and Makechia Daniels; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers: Calvin James and Bobby Crews; sister, Mable (Freddie) Lucas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020