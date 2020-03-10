Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Allen Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Allen Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer J. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer J. James Obituary
Homer J. James

Greenville, FL - Ms. Homer Jean James, 75, of Greenville, FL passed on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery, both in Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Chapel. Ms. James was a 1961 graduate of Greenville Training School and a member of Allen Chapel. She had worked at Brynwood Nursing Center, Florida Plywood and Lake Park of Madison Nursing Home. Cherishing her love are her sons: Michael Blue, Ronald James and Anthony Arnold; daughters: Marcia Bellamy, Tywana Arnold and Makechia Daniels; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers: Calvin James and Bobby Crews; sister, Mable (Freddie) Lucas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -