Hope E. Turner
Houston, TX - Hope Elizabeth Turner, 30, of Houston, Texas passed there unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Metropolitan Cathedral of Truth, 1110 Rich Bay Road, Havana, FL 32333. Burial will be SUNDAY in Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Hope was a 2007 Lincoln High graduate and attended FAMU, pursuing a degree in graphic design. She worked several years locally for Marriott, most recently Residence Inn. She worked for Marriott Corporate and was currently a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines. Hope leaves her love and precious memories to her parents, Henry William (Celestine) Turner, Jr.; brother, Henry William (Krisjana) Turner III and their daughter, London, all of Atlanta, GA; and countless other relatives and friends. Hope's mother, Nadine Riley Turner preceded her in death on November 9, 2002.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019