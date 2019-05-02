Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John AME Church
Quincy, FL
Quincy - Mr. Horace Lee Figgers, 90 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Wayne A. Figgers, Amos W. Figgers, both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Allison F. Battles, Quincy, FL, one sister, Elouise Sweet, Tampa, FL, one brother, Rev. Silas Figgers (Ruby), Quincy, FL, one granddaughter, Tyeshia D. Battles, 2 gr. grands, special nephew, Freddie Figgers (Natalie), Miami, FL, goddaughter, Judge Kathy Garner, godson, Homer Garner, both of Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2- 7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Figgers Family Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Figgers family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 2, 2019
