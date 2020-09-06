1/
Horace Raymond Brown Jr.
Horace Raymond Brown Jr.

Perry - Horace Raymond Brown Jr., 85, passed away unexpectedly at Capital Regional Medical Center on Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street in Perry, FL on Tuesday, September 9, 2020. The family will greet friends at 10:00 AM at the funeral home followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM and burial at Pisgah Cemetery.

Ray was born in Quitman, GA to the late Horace Raymond Brown and Juanita Touchton Brown. He spent most of his life in Tallahassee, FL. Ray enjoyed gardening, dancing and filling others with laughter.

Ray is survived by his son, Frank Brown of Atlanta, GA, his daughter, Cheryl Brim of Tallahassee, FL, and his grandson, Ben Brim. He is preceded by his loving wife of 48 years, Eula Mae Brown, and brothers, Harold Brown and T.S .Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Project by visiting www.alzheimersproject.org/give




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home Perry Chapel
201 W Main St
Perry, FL 32347
(850) 838-2929
