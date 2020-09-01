1/
Horace Wendell Hicks
Horace Wendell Hicks

Havana - Horace "Wendell" Hicks, On Friday, August 28, 2020 Horace "Wendell" Hicks took his last breath and reunited with his mother Evelyn Hicks, father George W. Hicks and all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife Rose Ann Scheck, sons Mark and George Hicks; daughters Barbara Hicks and Kerri Deason. His stepchildren Chris Mayer, Danielle Mayer and Harlon Mayer. Grandchildren Matthew Hicks, Jared Dixon and Chelsea Dixon. He has numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Wendell loved to hunt and fish and was quite the story teller. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 on September 5, 2020 at Little Ochlocknee Baptist Church Cemetery 7856 - GA Hwy 188 Ochlocknee, GA. 31773

The family ask to please dress casual in Wendell's honor.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Wendell's memory to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308

Faith Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the funeral arrangements (www.faithfuneralhome.com or 850.539.4300).






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Little Ochlocknee Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
