Hosea Donaldson
Tallahassee - Hosea Donaldson, 87, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Funeral Service will be MONDAY, March 25, 2019 11:00 A.M. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 618 Capital Circle N.E. with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Donaldson; two sons, Reginald Donaldson Sr.(Angela) and Hosea Donaldson (Eula); two daughters, Renee Connell (Trevor) and Roselynne Donaldson; one brother, Cephas Donaldson (Dora); three sisters, Catherine Carter, Gloria Donaldson and Robbin Porter (Jesse); 8 grands, 5 great grands and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019