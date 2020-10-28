1/1
Howard L. Reynolds
Howard L. Reynolds

Tallahassee - Howard Lee Reynolds, 66, transitioned Wed. Oct. 14 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Oct. 31 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Shady Grove PB Church # 2. Visitation will be 3-7pm Fri. Oct. 30. Howard leaves to cherish his memories five children: Sherica Reynolds, Courtney Handsford-Griffith (Tiffany), O'Kendrick Bryant, Saul Bryant Jr., and Faith Dillon; four sisters: Lessie Collier (Emory), Ruth R. Crowell (Robert), Carol Davis, and Lands Watson; two brothers: James Young (Marcelle) and Ira Reynolds; Godmother Lillie Reynolds; two sister-in-laws: Francis Young and Linda Shabazz; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends; and a longtime friend: Emma K. Beatty. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Reynolds family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
