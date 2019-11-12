|
Dr. Howard Lewis
Tallahassee - Dr. Howard E. Lewis, Professor Emeritus and retired Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at Florida A & M University, peacefully transitioned on November 1, 2019 at home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, the youngest child of William and Bessie Lewis. He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings, and his wife, the late Dr. Margaret W. Lewis. He leaves behind a host of relatives, friends and colleagues.
Dr. Lewis was raised in Columbus, where he played high school football and later attended The Ohio State University. His undergraduate studies were interrupted for his military service in the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of Corporal while serving in the Korean War. Lewis was a member of the distinguished 101st Airborne Combat Division where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal as well as three Bronze Stars. He completed the Leaders Program and was assigned to mentor Navy Ensign Jesse L. Brown, the first African American combat aviator in the U. S. Navy, later having a ship named after Brown. Brown also attended Ohio State. Following his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army, Howard Lewis returned to Ohio State and completed his Bachelor of Science and Master degrees in Fine Arts and Art Education. He began his 32-year tenure (1958-1990) at Florida A & M University as head of the Art Department. While at FAMU, he enrolled at Pennsylvania State University, where he attained his Educational Doctorate.
When Lewis arrived in Tallahassee, he said "there is a lot of important work to be done at FAMU and in the community through social and moral contributions." His paintings reflected his social and political concerns. While at FAMU he served as president of the FAMU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. He, along with the past chapter president Dr. Lydell Neyland, prepared a resolution demanding that FAMU remain a separate and autonomous university within the State University System. During the University's Centennial Celebration, he chaired the Lyceum Subcommittee by executing a series of lectures, president's roundtables, and visual and performing arts activities. He was very involved in the Civil Rights movement and he held leadership roles in a variety of international, state and local, academic, administrative, professional and community organizations. He is credited with establishing the very first FAMU Fine Arts Building in 1972. His passions included building design, furniture design, automobile design, team sports, Jazz, Gospel and R&B music, and canvas paintings. He sponsored art symposiums and community events focused on Black culture and community education. He was also a member of the International Arts Council and his transformative knowledge and expertise were used to evaluate art created by artists exhibiting around the world. Lewis
mentored Augustus Colson (Graphic Artist and Alumnus), who designed the FAMU license plate.
Dr. Howard E. Lewis was a proud member of The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., The Sigma Pi Phi (aka Boule), the Boy Scouts of America, and member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Tallahassee, Florida. The Drs. Howard E. and Margaret W. Lewis Endowment Scholarship fund has been established at FAMU Foundation, 625 East Tennessee Street, Suite 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 and benefits students pursuing studies in Art Education and/or Nursing. The family is requesting donations be made in their honor with your tax-deductible contribution, for any amount.
We extend our gratitude to Tallahassee Health Care Hospital, the Tallahassee Fire Department Rescue Unit, Healing By Nature Senior Care, and Big Bend Hospice for their support.
Funeral service for Dr. Lewis will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Trinity United Presbyterian Church with burial at Culley's Meadowwood & Memorial Park. Wake will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Strong & Jones Chapel.
