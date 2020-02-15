|
Howard Miller
Tallahassee - Howard Miller, 88, of Tallahassee, Florida, went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 4, 1931. He grew up in Farwell, Michigan. Howard served in the Korean War. He married Kay Grider in 1975 who had three children, David, Caryn, and Tim. Together they had a daughter, Joy. After 36 years of service, he retired from the Florida Parole Commission. Howard was a faithful member of Killearn United Methodist Church. As a talented athlete, he enjoyed FSU sports with his daughter Joy, traveling, and working in his yard. We will always remember his deep faith in God, love for his family and friends, sense of humor, sweet spirit, and steady strength.
Howard is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Kay Miller; father, Leon Miller; mother, Helen Schofield; son, David Grider; daughter, Caryn Grider; grandson, Zachary Humelsine; sister, Ruth Reiss; and two brothers, Paul and Bobby Miller.
He is survived by his daughter, Joy Miller of Tallahassee, FL; son, Tim Grider (Marcia) of Wewahitchka, FL; grandson, Emrys (Rafi) Grider; brother, Herb Miller (Judy) of Farwell, MI; sister, Dorothy Dunkelberger of Angola, IN, and many family and friends who love him.
A celebration of life will be held at Killearn United Methodist Church on February 21 at 4:00 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Asbury building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Killearn United Methodist Church, Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020