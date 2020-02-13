|
Hubert Matthew "Matt" Cross
Bainbridge, GA - Hubert Matthew "Matt" Cross, 87, of Bainbridge, GA, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Ivey Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Humphries and Rev. Paul Medley officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery with Keith Harrison, Riley Morse, Trent Cross, Caleb Bryson, J.D. Thompson and Craig Harrell serving as active pallbearers. Members of the Baracca Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pall bearers.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 155, Bainbridge, GA 39818 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Hubert Matthew Cross was born August 12, 1932 in Westminster, SC, the son of Jewell Otis Cross and Mary Ruth Jones Cross. Following his high school graduation, Matt spent the next twenty plus years serving his country in the United State Air Force. Later he worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring with 20 years of service. Matt and Millie lived in Tallahassee, FL making the move to Bainbridge in 2005. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Matt had a strong desire for people to know his Lord and Savior. He put his faith into action with a helping hand and as a prayer warrior. Family was the center of his life and he made a point to always say "I love you" and "I'm proud of you". He loved unconditionally and extended that to even loving his sons-in-law. Matt discovered 5-hour energy drinks several years ago and decided this little "boost" made all the difference in the world, despite what "the boss" told him. (With his sense of humor, he would probably attribute a good day fishing to those high energy casts.)
Survivors include his wife, of almost 62 years, Mildred "Millie" Cross; his children, Tammy & Myron Harrison of Tallahassee, FL, Toni & Kevin Morse of Coral Springs, FL, Wayne & Michele Cross also of Tallahassee, FL, and Robert Cross of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; his sisters, Rachel Dacus of Gainesville, GA and Nancy Ingram of Cumming, GA; his grandchildren, Kristin & J.D., Jennifer, Keith, Lindsey & Caleb, Kelsey, Riley, Brittany, Chelsie, Danielle, Lindsey Dawn & Donald, and Madison; his thirteen great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Belinda Harrell, Jackie Harrell, Ralph & Joyce Harrell, Cecil & Peggy Harrell, Joyce & James Creel, Becky & Lee Morris, Ray & Sue Harrell, and Mack Russell; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his siblings, James Cross, Harold Cross, Nina Pressley, Beth Schultz, Margaret Cole, Bill Cross and Doris Lamb.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020