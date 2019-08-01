|
|
Ida B. Wynn
Tallahassee - Ida Wynn passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her son's home in Midway, FL.
She was a life-long member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. and the American Business Women Association (ABWA).
Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethel AME Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving son, Abbas Rasul; sister, Cora Grissom of Tallahassee, FL; grandson, Andre of Miami, FL and a host of caring nieces, nephews, cousins, great Rattler fans, awesome sorority sisters and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019