Ida Marie LaFace Roberts, passed away under hospice care on July 12th in Tallahassee, Florida. She was 77. Known to many as "Sam", she was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life in Florida. She was the daughter of Alma and Costa LaFace and sister of Ronald C. LaFace, Sr. She had two children, S. Randolph "Randy" Roberts of Lakeland and Rebecca L. Roberts of Orlando, both who predeceased her. Ida was a competitive roller skater in high school, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Miami. She practiced law in various private sector roles in Miami and as an attorney for the Florida Ethics Commission. Ida was also a successful businesswoman and worked for a variety of enterprises in communications and public affairs roles; including Eastern Airlines, Breed Technologies, Southeast Banking Corporation, and Florida Water Services Corporation. A lover of the environment, Ida led the conservation programs of over 107 water utilities throughout Florida. Ida was also a member of Leadership Florida Class VIII and a supporter of the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando. Her reasonableness and desire to problem-solve led her to become a family mediator after retirement from her corporate and government positions. Her last years were spent in a retirement home in Tallahassee, Florida. Ida will be remembered most for her dedication to her family, love for Florida Gator football, and passion for protecting wildlife. She is survived by her grandchildren, Ciarra M. Whindleton of Tallahassee, and Charlotte A. and Samuel P. Roberts of Lakeland. From a marriage with John P. Roberts, Sr. she is survived by step-children, John P. (Marie) Roberts, Jr. of Winter Haven; Bobby A. (Wanda) Roberts of Kissimmee; F. Michael (Christie) Roberts of Chattanooga, TN; and Russ (Maisy) Salerno, of Clermont. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any memorial contributions made to: Randy Roberts Foundation, PO Box 2753, Lakeland, FL 33806 or to St. Francis Wildlife Association, PO Box 38160, Tallahassee, Florida, 32315.