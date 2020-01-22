Resources
Mother In Loving Memory Of Elnora Platt

Mother In Loving Memory Of Elnora Platt In Memoriam
CELEBRATION OF LIFE

In Loving Memory Of Mother Elnora Platt

On Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

The Education & Heritage Ministry of First Institutional Missionary Baptist Church will honor the life and legacy of our former deaconess chairperson, the last of our founding members, with a memorial scholarship prayer breakfast.

The prayer breakfast will be held at St. John MB Church's fellowship hall at 835 Palm Beach Street.

A $15.00 donation may be received by any ministry member or at the event.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
