|
|
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
In Loving Memory Of Mother Elnora Platt
On Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
The Education & Heritage Ministry of First Institutional Missionary Baptist Church will honor the life and legacy of our former deaconess chairperson, the last of our founding members, with a memorial scholarship prayer breakfast.
The prayer breakfast will be held at St. John MB Church's fellowship hall at 835 Palm Beach Street.
A $15.00 donation may be received by any ministry member or at the event.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020