In Loving Memory of Jerry Lee Armstrong
Tallahassee - Jerry Lee passed away at home with his beloved family by his side after a short illness on May 30, 2019. He was born December 23, 1947 in Honolulu, Hawaii into a military family and spent his youth in Atwater, California. Jerry joined the U.S. Navy after his brother John at age 17, serving four years with time spent in Viet Nam. Jerry used the G.I. Bill to get his associates degree at New Mexico State University and then his bachelor's degree in education and master's degree in history from FSU. He was a student teacher in New Mexico on an Indian reservation where he learned to love native American culture. He was a middle school teacher in Jefferson and Wakulla Counties where he used his life skills to help a lot of troubled kids, winning teacher of the year at both schools. After retirement from the school system, Jerry finished his career as an adjunct history professor at TCC.
Jerry lived in Pennsylvania and New Mexico before settling in Tallahassee. During this period, he married into the Egan clan, a large and loving family. Sean Egan, his brother in law and dear friend, helped to care for him in his final days.
He loved traveling and has been in every state. For many years he and Sharon, his wife and partner of 45 years, traveled around the United States visiting their many friends and family and seeing the beauty of this country. Jerry also loved music; he played the guitar his whole life; attended the New Orleans Jazz Fest since 1990, as well as many music festivals along the Suwannee River and numerous other concerts. Jerry was helped through some rough times by his sponsor, Will, and the AA community. He and Sharon loved to spend time with their family and friends at their place on St. George Island - "The Camp."
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Josephine and Thomas and his big brother John. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; his step-children, Karen (and Jon) and Anthony (and Cindy); the lights of his life, his 4 grandchildren, Kevin, Josh, Gina, and Ethan; and his nephew Thomas (daughter Sarah) and niece Melody (son Felix and daughter Vivian). He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace.
A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019