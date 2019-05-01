Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Inell Cotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inell Cotton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Inell Cotton Obituary
Inell Cotton

Quincy - Minister Inell Cotton, 76, of Quincy, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church with burial in the Williams Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, May 2, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Battles Washington of Quincy; her brother, Wallace Howard (Brenda) of Blountstown and her god daughter, Doris Pride (Clarence) of Quincy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now