Quincy - Minister Inell Cotton, 76, of Quincy, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church with burial in the Williams Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, May 2, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Battles Washington of Quincy; her brother, Wallace Howard (Brenda) of Blountstown and her god daughter, Doris Pride (Clarence) of Quincy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019