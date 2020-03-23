Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery On the Glade
Havana, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inell Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inell Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inell Ross Obituary
Inell Ross

Havana - Sister Inell Donaldson Ross, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Graveside service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12 Noon at Mt. Zion Cemetery On the Glade in Havana, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Vernell "Hoss" Ross; stepdaughter, Vernetta Ross; sisters, Martha Davis and Bridgett Ross; goddaughters, Fertrina Mack, Derrica Butler, Gail Butler-Hinton and Lynette Gary; godsons, Rev. Leroy Colson and Brian Lamb and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -