Inell Ross
Havana - Sister Inell Donaldson Ross, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Graveside service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12 Noon at Mt. Zion Cemetery On the Glade in Havana, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Vernell "Hoss" Ross; stepdaughter, Vernetta Ross; sisters, Martha Davis and Bridgett Ross; goddaughters, Fertrina Mack, Derrica Butler, Gail Butler-Hinton and Lynette Gary; godsons, Rev. Leroy Colson and Brian Lamb and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020