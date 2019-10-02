|
Ineva L. Massey
Tallahassee, FL - Ineva Lynn "Lucy" Massey, 64, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Tillman's. Born in Goody, Kentucky, Ineva experienced a series of various debilitating health issues. Much of her life was spent in managed care, most recently at the Sunrise McCauley Cluster under the supervision of the Office of Public Guardian. Among her survivors are her siblings: James Massey (caregiver), Clinton and Anita Massey and the Public Guardian's staff.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019