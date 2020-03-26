|
|
Inez R. Dudley
Tallahassee - Inez Ernestine Robinson Dudley , 85, peacefully passed away on March 21, 2020, at her residence in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born November 24, 1934 in Tallahassee, Florida, to late Richard and Lela Robinson.
Inez graduated in 1956 from Florida A&M University with a degree in Elementary Education. On August 14th, 1960, she married the late Jason S. Dudley. Inez impacted thousands of lives teaching for 39 years. She was an active member of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. She was the mother to three sons Jason, Alonzo and Harvey Dudley.
Inez is also survived by her sister Hallie Elam of Miami, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Selena, Geraldine, Betty, her brothers Alonzo, Frank, James, Eugene, Theador, Woodrow, and her Granddaughter LaTonya Dudley.
Viewing will be held at Strong & Jones Funeral Home, 629 W. Brevard St. Tallahassee, Florida on Thursday April 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic there will be a private family service. A Memorial Service is pending which will be held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers and food, monetary contributions can be made to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3704 Miccosukee Rd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308. Please view and sign the online guest book at www.strongandjones.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020