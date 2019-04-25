Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary the Cornerstone Baptist Church
Tallahassee - Iola Watkins Shuler, 89, a homemaker transitioned Fri. April 19 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. April 27 at Calvary the Cornerstone Baptist Church with burial at Southside Cemetery in Tallahassee. Mother Shuler will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 26 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. She was a member of Mt. Olive Holiness Church in Woodville. She is survived by her children: Ruby Alexander, Lugene Shuler, Melvin Shuler, Bernice Hart, Gloria Moten (Willie), Willierven Shuler (Stacey), Ronnie Shuler (Wanda); son in law: Albert Alexander; other relatives & friends; she was preceded in death by her son: Alto "Bubba" Shuler; husband: Wesley A. Shuler
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
