Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ione Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ione Larsen Williamson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ione Larsen Williamson Obituary
Ione Larsen Williamson

Quincy - Ione Larsen Williamson, 1935-2019, of Quincy, peacefully transitioned into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ione was born in Palatka, Florida to "Lefty" and Nora Larsen on April 15, 1935. She is survived by her children, Steve (Cindra) Scott of Quincy, Mary Scott (Greg) of Quincy, Tony Williamson of Pearson, Georgia, and Tim (Kim) Scott of Tallahassee.

Surviving siblings include Glenda Harrod of Tallahassee and Audrey (David) Engstrom of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

She has five surviving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

She is predeceased by her son Randy, grandson Dave, two sisters, a brother, and her mother and father.

She was a lovely lady that survived many sorrows and hardships in life but bravely continued her fight until the end. Her love of family and gentleness were her recognized mantra.

The service will be Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time, in the Church Parlor. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later time.

Those desiring to do so may make a memorial contribution to the church she loved, the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy.

Ione's family wishes to thank the many caregivers and friends that loved and cared for her in her declining years.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now