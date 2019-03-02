|
|
Ione Larsen Williamson
Quincy - Ione Larsen Williamson, 1935-2019, of Quincy, peacefully transitioned into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ione was born in Palatka, Florida to "Lefty" and Nora Larsen on April 15, 1935. She is survived by her children, Steve (Cindra) Scott of Quincy, Mary Scott (Greg) of Quincy, Tony Williamson of Pearson, Georgia, and Tim (Kim) Scott of Tallahassee.
Surviving siblings include Glenda Harrod of Tallahassee and Audrey (David) Engstrom of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
She has five surviving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
She is predeceased by her son Randy, grandson Dave, two sisters, a brother, and her mother and father.
She was a lovely lady that survived many sorrows and hardships in life but bravely continued her fight until the end. Her love of family and gentleness were her recognized mantra.
The service will be Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time, in the Church Parlor. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later time.
Those desiring to do so may make a memorial contribution to the church she loved, the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy.
Ione's family wishes to thank the many caregivers and friends that loved and cared for her in her declining years.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019