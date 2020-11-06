1/1
Ira Douglas Foldes
1931 - 2020
Ira Douglas Foldes

Tallahassee - Doug was born October 25, 1931 in a house that was part of the Florida State College for Women (FSCW), which is now Florida State University. His father was employed by the FSCW farm. He always enjoyed saying that made him an "original Seminole".

He passed away on November 3, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.

After high school Doug enjoyed a long military career in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in many countries around the world as well as many stateside assignments. After he retired, he returned to Tallahassee where he met and married Marva, his wife of 43 years. Also upon his return, he went to work for the State of Florida at the Department of Environmental Protection where he was employed for 18 years.

He is survived by his wife Marva; his son, Mark Marrow (Christine) of Lawrenceville GA; stepdaughter, Linda Curry Taylor (Scott) of Panama City FL; two granddaughters, Emily (fiancé Jordan Yoder) and Elyse Marrow; and three generations of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for the loving care and compassion that was always given to Doug and his family. We also want to thank the private caregivers who helped with his daily care and gave him so much love and comfort over the past year.

Private family services will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. The family is requesting no flowers; instead, please consider a donation to Big Bend Hospice. The online guestbook is at www.abbeyfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
