Ira F. ("Chick") Willard
Havana - Ira F. ("Chick") Willard, Jr., 81, passed away in Tallahassee March 29 after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Ira F. ("Dutch") Willard and Mary Lewis Willard and his brother, George Jefferson Willard. He is survived by his wife, Betty O'Brien, his sisters "Bib" Willis of Tallahassee and Frances Baker, of Ashland, Kansas and his son, Matthew Willard, and Matt's Mother, Patricia Willard. In addition, he was the beloved uncle of Beth Tedio and Dan Willis of Tallahassee. "Uncle Chick" was loved by many other relatives, including the family of his cousin Gerry Callis of Miami and all the children and grandchildren of his siblings. He was a U.S. Army veteran and attended the University of Miami. He worked for many years in the travel industry and was the sales manager for British West Indian Airways, Sabena Belgian World Airways, Peruvian Airways and Amtrak. His family as well as many friends from around the country and abroad will miss his wit, charm, intelligence and excellent company. No public service will be held. Donations may be made to Lee's Place or the animal . Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. (850.539.4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019