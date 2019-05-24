|
|
Irene Allen
Tallahassee - After 105 years, 7 months and 26 days, on Tuesday, May 21, Irene Allen had her morning bath, ate her breakfast, and while being transferred from chair to bed, transitioned quietly and unexpectedly to her heavenly home in the arms of her daughter/caregiver, Jerrlyne Jackson and the morning aide, Valerie Williams.
Celebration of her Legacy will be Saturday, May 25, 12:00 noon at the Greater Mt. Trial Primitive Baptist Church, Sopchoppy with burial at Buckhorn Cemetery. The family will be available for visitation on Friday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Strong and Jones Funeral Home, 818 West Brevard Street.
The Wakulla County (Sopchoppy) native has lived in Tallahassee for the past 67 years. She was the loving mother of Barbara A./John McMillon, Daytona Beach; Johnnie Mae A./Leroy Baker and Jerrlyne A./Eddie Jackson, Tallahassee; and Gloria A./Buffy Sanders, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Grandmother of Lester O'Hara Hackley, Sopchoppy; Thyra M. Jones, Belleview, Illinois; John McMillon, Tampa; Carol B. Pressey, Orlando; John K. Baker, Scott Allen, Allesa J. English, Shedric Triplett, Askia Jones, all of Tallahassee; Rondall Allen Salisbury, Maryland; Sheldon Allen, Atlanta; Luvisa Darnell, Columbia, New York; Lisa Brown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Anthony Stevens, Pensacola; Bryan Stevens, Dayton, Ohio; Buffy Sanders, II, Fort Lauderdale; Jason Sanders, Chantilly, Virginia; and Doting great-grandmother of 31 and great, great, grandmother of three.
Thanks for great care provided by Interim Home Health Care Staff and Regular Aides: Daisy, Kemi, Morenyka, Nicole, Shavon, Shemica, Valerie and Big Bend Hospice Nurse Tiffany; and Elder Care Services.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 24, 2019