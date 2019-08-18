|
|
Irene F. Kearney
Tallahassee - Irene F. Kearney was born on September 17, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Karol and Mary Sobita. She passed peacefully in her sleep into Heaven's gates to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019, at the age of 95 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Irene was predeceased by her mother Mary, and step-father John Kulback and by her loving husband of 68 years, John F. Kearney.
She is survived by her sons, John (Patricia), Richard, and daughters, Jill Rath (Roger) and Yarrow Pellbring; grandchildren, Kristin, Emily, Scott, Michelle, Erica, Joshua, Brittany, Brent and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Kulback and sister, Joan Fenton.
The Kearney family will receive friends at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The Funeral Mass will also be at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM celebrated by Father Tom Dillon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019