Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church
1645 Phillips Road
Tallahassee , FL
View Map
Irene K. Milatos Obituary
Irene K. Milatos

Tallahassee - Irene K. Milatos, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home.

The service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7th (today) at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, also in Tallahassee.

Gifts in memory of Mrs. Milatos may be made to Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

A native of Kalymnos, Greece, she was born December 4, 1933 to Emmanuel and Katherine Koutroulli. She came to the United States in 1962 and spent many years in Perry, before moving to Tallahassee 14 years ago. She received a Masters of Theology and Religion from the University of Athens. Mrs. Milatos was an enthusiastic volunteer in the cafeteria at Casa Calderon Apartments, where she lived.

Survivors include her daughter Cathy M. Collins, and her husband Frank D. Collins, Jr.; her brother George Koutroulli of Kalymnos; and her grandson Dylan Collins of Tallahassee.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
