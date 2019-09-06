Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church
1645 Phillips Road
Tallahassee , FL
Tallahassee - The family will receive friends Friday, September 6th from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee, 200 John Knox Road. A Trisagion will follow at 6:30. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 7th at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road, Tallahassee 32308. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019
