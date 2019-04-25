Iris Brooks Smoak



Quincy - Iris Brooks Smoak, 91, of Quincy, transitioned to glory as peacefully as she lived on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Iris was born July 7, 1927 and was a lifelong Gadsden County resident. She was a precocious, gifted child and completed her high school studies at the age of 16, then matriculated at Florida A&M College where she earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. She served as an elementary teacher and assistant principal for the Gadsden County School System for 40 years. Her commitment to Christ and church were exemplified through her works as a life-long member of St. James Community Church in the Sycamore community. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Loyd Smoak and her only child, Sheryl Smoak Beckwith, as well as, her siblings Everett Brooks, Lillian Robinson and Merna Miller. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy of love and service are her devoted granddaughter whom she raised, Shaia Beckwith Simmons and her husband Willie Simmons of Quincy, her doting grandson, Jeffery Beckwith of Blountstown; eight great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Nana", her favorite boy, Louis "Tre", Amerie, Raven, Jeffery, Jayden, Brooklyn, her little twin in spirit Shailoh, and Wraylon; her only surviving sibling and beloved younger sister, Norma Lenore Wilson of Titusville; her sister-in-law, Loneat Brooks; her dedicated son-in-law Jeffery Beckwith, as well as, a host of family, friends, and former students who will cherish her gentle spirit, soft voice and dedication to the betterment of her church, community and her beloved alma mater. A wake will be held today Thursday, April 25th from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church located at 319 Holt Lane Quincy, FL 32351. The family will receive guests immediately after the wake at The Parkway Center of Quincy located at 1415 Pat Thomas Parkway. The Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 26th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark M.B. Church. The procession will begin from her beloved Inlet Street home beginning at 10:20 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made on behalf of Nana to the Iris B. Smoak Scholarship which has been established to assist a student from Gadsden County in their efforts at The Florida A&M University. Donations can also be made to the Big Bend Hospice to help support the caring end-of-life love they offer members of our community. Under the direction of Richardson's Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary