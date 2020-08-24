1/1
Iris F. Watson
1927 - 2020
Tallahassee - Iris Forknall Watson passed away August 22, 2020. She was born in Leicester England in 1927 to Jeremiah and Beatrice Maud Forknall. At age 17, while working in London for the war effort, she met Jonothan, a handsome American pilot. Two months after her 18th birthday they were married and in 1946 she arrived to begin a new life in Tallahassee, Florida. Though home always meant England, she was a proud American citizen.

Iris was a stay at home wife and mother but after her children were older she entered the hospitality industry as Assistant Innkeeper for the then Holiday Inn downtown.

She is predeceased by Jonothan, her husband of 57 years, son Mark Alan and daughter Linda Dee. She is survived by children, John (Russell) of Longwood, Florida, David (Hanna) of Havana, Florida, Lisa Watson Wells (Jimmy) of Tallahassee and sister Janette Bird of Leicester, England. Iris was blessed with grandchildren Cliff (Keri), Jason, Matthew and Callie and by great grandson, Wes. She always counted her many nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic as her own.

Iris's family has esteem and gratitude for her many wonderful caregivers and for the kindness and attention she received at Azalea Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Iris will be remembered at a private graveside service, Roselawn Cemetery, Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
