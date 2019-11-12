|
Iris Jeanette McCauley
Havana, Florida - Iris Jeanette (Holland) McCauley of Havana, FL passed away November 4, 2019 after a long battle with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, she was 75. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home and Crematory. A Visitation will begin at 11am with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 noon. Faith Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements www.faithfuneralhome.com, 850-539-4300
Born July 30, 1944 in Metter, Ga, to the late Thomas Jefferson Holland and Murlee Dowd Holland. She is preceded in death by her Sisters: Ruth Eva Robbins & Vera Dell Holland, Brothers: U.A. "Uyles" Holland, Lewis Holland, Lance Holland and Carlton Holland.
She moved to Florida in 1978 and married James Earl McCauley (1980 - Present). They moved to Concord in 1979. She was that rare breed of person that never met a stranger. Within 30 minutes of meeting someone, she would extract their life story and how many pets they had. She loved animals and was forever taking in strays of all kinds. She had a green thumb for growing roses and especially all types of Daylilies.
She is survived by her husband James "Jim" McCauley her partner of 50 years, her children Malinda K. Daughtry (Denise) of Duluth, GA, Pamela J. Daughtry-Simmons (John) of Metter, GA, Bobby J. Daughtry (Robyn) of Tallahassee, FL, with ex-husband Jerrell Daughtry of Metter, GA; Step-children; James H. McCauley (Angela), Cheri McCauley Davis, Debra McCauley Rivest (Jack) all of Tallahassee, FL; 17 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many life long friends.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff of Big Bend Hospice for aiding in her comfort these past couple weeks. All the dear friends who called and visited with her towards the end of her life.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019