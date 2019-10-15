Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion P.B. Church
N. Meridian Road
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL - Irma Jean Shingles Hughes, 67, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Memorial services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion P.B. Church, N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL. A 1970 Rickards High School and FAMU graduate, Irma was a FAMU employee for several years and an intricate force at Shingles Chicken House. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and a member of Power House COGIC. Cherishing her love and legacy are her sons: Jayson (Monique) Johnson and Marlon Hughes; grandchildren: Mosahn Henegain and Jabari Johnson; sister, Renee Shingles Russ; brothers: Samuel Sr. (Cynthia), Ronald and Darryl (Desiree) Shingles; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
